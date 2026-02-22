Mum issues vaccine plea after daughter’s death from rare measles complication
- Sarah Walton died at 45 from subacute sclerosing pan-encephalitis (SSPE), a rare and devastating brain condition caused by a mutated measles virus.
- She caught measles at 11 months old – too young for the MMR vaccine – and developed SSPE at 25, which gradually robbed her of the ability to walk, talk, and swallow.
- Her mother, Jo Walton, is now urging parents to get their children vaccinated with the MMR jab, stressing that SSPE is a preventable illness that should not be happening in the 21st century.
- Ms Walton said that measles can cause fatal complications, including encephalitis and severe neurological illnesses, and that vaccination can prevent such tragedies.
- This plea comes amidst national concern in the UK over decreased measles vaccine uptake, which has led to a recent outbreak in northeast London.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks