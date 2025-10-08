Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Secrets of medieval society revealed by endangered birds’ nests

  • Archaeologists have uncovered an "extraordinary" stash of 600-year-old medieval artefacts within bearded vulture nests in the southern Spanish mountains.
  • The discoveries include items such as a crossbow bolt, a slingshot, and decorated leather, some dating back to approximately 1375, which the birds incorporated into their nests.
  • The nests, found in protected cliff caves, acted as "natural museums", preserving 2,483 remains, including bone, eggshell, and various manufactured items made from esparto grass and leather.
  • These findings offer valuable insights into human practices, technological development, and material culture during the Middle Ages in the Iberian peninsula.
  • The historical data on nest-site selection and feeding habits could significantly contribute to the recovery efforts for the endangered bearded vulture species in Europe.
