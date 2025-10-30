Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fisherman discovers medieval cauldron of jewellery and coins

Amateur archaeologists discover rare winged goddess sculpture near Sycamore Gap
  • A fisherman in Stockholm County, Sweden, discovered a medieval cauldron containing historic jewellery and about 20,000 silver coins while digging for worms.
  • The find, weighing around 6kg, is considered one of the largest and best-preserved silver hoards from the Middle Ages ever uncovered in Sweden.
  • Experts believe the hoard could contain up to 20,000 coins, some bearing inscriptions of King Knut Eriksson, who ruled Sweden between 1173 and 1195.
  • Other coins found depict churches and a bishop holding a crozier, known as "bishop's coins," minted on behalf of medieval clergymen.
  • Archaeologists are currently examining and dating the collection, and the finder has correctly reported the treasure, which the state may redeem for payment.
In full

