Duchess of Sussex makes contact with father following news of his major surgery

Meghan Markle is estranged from both her father and his two adult children
Meghan Markle is estranged from both her father and his two adult children (Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Fortune Media)
  • The Duchess of Sussex has contacted her estranged father, Thomas Markle, following reports of his leg amputation after surgery in the Philippines.
  • Their estrangement began in 2018 after Mr Markle was caught staging paparazzi photos in the run-up to her wedding to Prince Harry.
  • A spokesperson for the Duchess confirmed the outreach, though details regarding its success have not been released.
  • Mr Markle's son, Thomas Markle Jr, had previously urged Meghan to show "compassion" for his father, stating he was "literally fighting for his life."
  • Thomas Markle has never met his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and pulled out of the 2018 wedding due to a heart attack and the paparazzi incident.
