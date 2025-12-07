New twist in ‘desperately sad’ saga of Meghan’s estranged father
- The Duchess of Sussex has insisted that she attempted to contact her estranged father, Thomas Markle, following reports of his leg amputation and desire to reconcile.
- Mr Markle earlier expressed a wish to reconcile with his daughter and meet her husband Harry and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
- Meghan's spokesperson confirmed she “reached out”, but The Mail on Sunday reported Mr Markle was “confused”, stating he had not received any messages and that Meghan used an inactive email address.
- A source close to the duchess accused The Mail on Sunday of not verifying claims and “puppeteering this desperately sad situation”, asserting Meghan had indeed emailed her father.
- The estrangement between Meghan and her father dates back to 2018 after he staged paparazzi photographs before her wedding.