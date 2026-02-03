‘Melania’ documentary ads defaced days after billboard vandalism
- More advertisements for Melania Trump’s new documentary have been defaced days after activists took credit for vandalizing a billboard.
- The first lady’s documentary, Melania: Twenty Days to History, premiered last week, chronicling her experience during the 2024 Presidential election. It grossed $7 million on opening weekend.
- An activist group shared video Friday showing someone spray painting a billboard in Los Angeles. By Monday, multiple posters at bus shelters were defaced.
- The documentary has broken a Rotten Tomatoes record for the biggest discrepancy between critics’ scores and audience ratings in the last 27 years.
- Since its release, reviews have been largely negative, with the film sitting at a measly 10 percent on the platform. However, viewers on the reviewing site have given the documentary a 99 percent, in an apparent demonstration of support for Trump.
