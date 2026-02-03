Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Melania’ documentary ads defaced days after billboard vandalism

Advertisements for Melania Trump’s documentary were defaced in the Los Angeles area
Advertisements for Melania Trump’s documentary were defaced in the Los Angeles area (Getty)
  • More advertisements for Melania Trump’s new documentary have been defaced days after activists took credit for vandalizing a billboard.
  • The first lady’s documentary, Melania: Twenty Days to History, premiered last week, chronicling her experience during the 2024 Presidential election. It grossed $7 million on opening weekend.
  • An activist group shared video Friday showing someone spray painting a billboard in Los Angeles. By Monday, multiple posters at bus shelters were defaced.
  • The documentary has broken a Rotten Tomatoes record for the biggest discrepancy between critics’ scores and audience ratings in the last 27 years.
  • Since its release, reviews have been largely negative, with the film sitting at a measly 10 percent on the platform. However, viewers on the reviewing site have given the documentary a 99 percent, in an apparent demonstration of support for Trump.
