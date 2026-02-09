Rock musician requests his music be removed from Melania’s documentary
- Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood and director Paul Thomas Anderson have requested the removal of music from their 2017 film “Phantom Thread” from Melania Trump's Amazon documentary.
- Greenwood, who composed the score, alleges a breach of his composer agreement, stating that Universal, the film's distributor, failed to consult him on the third-party use.
- The documentary, directed by Brett Ratner, features a long excerpt of Greenwood's song 'Barbara Rose' and follows Melania Trump in the lead-up to her husband's second inauguration.
- Despite exceeding box office projections with $13.35 million domestically, the film is unlikely to recoup Amazon MGM′s reported $40 million acquisition cost and an additional $35 million in marketing.
- The film has been critically panned, with The Independent describing it as “somewhere between reality TV and pure fiction,” and its high cost has led to industry speculation that Amazon's purchase was an attempt to curry favour with the then-President.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks