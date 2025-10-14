Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Everything we know about Melania Trump’s upcoming Amazon documentary

Amazon Prime to Release Melania Trump Documentary
  • Amazon MGM Studios is set to release a new documentary, Melania, in cinemas on January 30, 2026.
  • The film will provide 'unprecedented access' to Melania Trump's life during the 20 days leading up to her husband's 2025 inauguration.
  • Melania Trump serves as an executive producer, having conceived the idea to document her 'incredible' life.
  • Brett Ratner, who previously retreated from Hollywood following sexual misconduct allegations, directs the documentary, which Amazon reportedly licensed for $40 million.
  • Viewers can expect insights into her preparations for re-entering public life, including potential glimpses of her family and fashion choices.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in