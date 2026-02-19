New poll reveals how Americans rate Melania Trump
- Melania Trump has been ranked the second least popular first lady in recent history, with a net approval rating of -16, according to a new YouGov poll.
- Hillary Clinton was rated the most disliked first lady, with a net rating of -17, while Jackie Kennedy, Rosalynn Carter, Nancy Reagan, and Michelle Obama were among the most popular.
- The poll, which surveyed 2,255 US citizens, found that opinions on first ladies are generally politically polarized, mirroring views on their husbands.
- Donald Trump received the lowest rating of any of the 20 presidents surveyed, with a net rating of -20, and Joe Biden was the second least popular.
- This poll comes amidst the rollout of Melania Trump's controversial documentary, which reportedly earned $7 million on its opening weekend.
