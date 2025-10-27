Melania Trump reportedly ‘raised concerns’ about East Wing demolition
- Melania Trump reportedly expressed private concerns regarding Donald Trump's plans to demolish the White House East Wing for a new ballroom.
- She reportedly distanced herself from the project, telling associates “it was not her project.”
- The extensive redevelopment, estimated to cost up to $350 million, has generated widespread consternation.
- The First Lady has maintained public silence on the demolition, despite the relocation of her team's offices.
- Critics suggest her silence and the project signify a diminishing role for the First Lady, with some calling it a “regressive move.”