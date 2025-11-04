New study links melatonin with serious health problem
- A new large-scale study warns that prolonged use of the sleep supplement melatonin could be linked to hospitalisation for heart failure or even death.
- Researchers analysed five years of health records from over 130,000 adults with insomnia, comparing those who took melatonin for at least a year with non-users.
- The study found that patients using melatonin for 12 months or more had approximately a 90 per cent higher chance of heart failure over five years.
- Additionally, melatonin users were 3.5 times more likely to be hospitalised for heart failure compared to individuals who did not take the supplement.
- Experts advise that over-the-counter melatonin supplements are unregulated and should not be taken chronically without a proper medical indication, despite being widely considered safe.