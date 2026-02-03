Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Melinda French Gates responds to claims about ex husband in Epstein files

Ted Lieu urges press to look into 'disturbing allegations' of Trump in Epstein files
  • Melinda French Gates stated in an interview on NPR's Wild Card podcast that her ex-husband, Bill Gates, must address the behavior alleged in recently released communications connected to Jeffrey Epstein.
  • She described the emergence of these details as bringing back "very, very painful times" from her marriage.
  • The allegations stem from a 2013 email Epstein sent to himself, claiming Bill Gates had engaged in extramarital sex.
  • A spokesperson for Bill Gates has strongly refuted these claims, labeling them "absurd" and "completely false."
  • The spokesperson suggested Epstein's actions were an attempt to "entrap and defame" due to his frustration over not maintaining a relationship with Gates.

