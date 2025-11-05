Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Chilling new twist in disappearance of 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard

Surveillance images of missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard
Surveillance images of missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)
  • Nine-year-old Melodee Buzzard is missing after a multi-state road trip with her mother, Ashlee Buzzard, who is now suspected of swapping license plates on their rental car to avoid detection.
  • Melodee was last seen on 9 October near the Colorado-Utah border, two days after leaving Lompoc, California, with her mother.
  • Investigators believe Ashlee Buzzard replaced the rental car's California plate with a New York plate on or before 8 October, and the California plate was back when she returned the car alone on 10 October.
  • Melodee's prolonged absence was reported on 14 October by a school official, and her mother has since refused to cooperate with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and FBI investigation.
  • Authorities have released a map of the mother's return route and are urging anyone with information, particularly from communities along the route, to come forward.
