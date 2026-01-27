New finding may explain why women face higher dementia risk
- New research from the University of Cambridge, involving 124,780 women, has linked menopause to a reduction in brain grey matter, which is crucial for mental functions, memory and emotions.
- This finding could help explain why women face a higher risk of dementia compared to men, as the affected brain regions are often impacted by Alzheimer's disease.
- The study revealed that post-menopausal women not undergoing hormone replacement therapy (HRT) exhibited slower reaction times compared to pre-menopausal women or those using HRT, suggesting HRT may slow this ageing process.
- Beyond physiological changes, menopause was also found to exacerbate issues such as anxiety, depression and sleep disturbances, with post-menopausal women reporting more tiredness.
- Experts emphasise the importance of a healthy lifestyle during menopause to mitigate some of its effects, and highlight that these symptoms may have a biological basis rather than being dismissed as ageing or stress.