Prosecutors searching for ‘mystery woman’ amid new Meredith Kercher murder lead

Amanda Knox gets final chance to completely clear her name
  • Italian authorities are reportedly searching for a Bulgarian woman who may be connected to the 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher in Perugia, Italy.
  • The new lead comes from retired prosecutor Giuliano Mignini, who received information from a "reliable source" about a woman potentially implicated in the crime who fled abroad shortly after.
  • The woman was allegedly in Perugia at the time of the killing, though her specific connection to Ms Kercher or her flatmate Amanda Knox is currently unclear.
  • Meredith Kercher's flatmate Amanda Knox and her then-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were previously convicted but later acquitted, while Rudy Guede was convicted of the sexual assault and murder.
  • Despite Guede's conviction, Mignini believes justice has not been fully served, and the Kercher family is seeking more information on these new developments.
