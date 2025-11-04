Prosecutors searching for ‘mystery woman’ amid new Meredith Kercher murder lead
- Italian authorities are reportedly searching for a Bulgarian woman who may be connected to the 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher in Perugia, Italy.
- The new lead comes from retired prosecutor Giuliano Mignini, who received information from a "reliable source" about a woman potentially implicated in the crime who fled abroad shortly after.
- The woman was allegedly in Perugia at the time of the killing, though her specific connection to Ms Kercher or her flatmate Amanda Knox is currently unclear.
- Meredith Kercher's flatmate Amanda Knox and her then-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were previously convicted but later acquitted, while Rudy Guede was convicted of the sexual assault and murder.
- Despite Guede's conviction, Mignini believes justice has not been fully served, and the Kercher family is seeking more information on these new developments.