The ‘AI drone wall’ intercepting Russian attacks
- Poland, Romania and Denmark are deploying the new American-made Merops system to strengthen their defences against Russian drones on NATO's eastern flank.
- The Merops system is a compact, AI-powered technology designed to identify and intercept hostile drones, even when satellite and electronic communications are jammed.
- This deployment addresses recent Russian drone incursions into NATO airspace, which exposed vulnerabilities and the high cost of traditional interception methods using fighter jets.
- NATO officials highlight Merops's ability for accurate, low-cost detection and interception, either by directly engaging hostile drones or providing targeting information to ground forces.
- The initiative forms part of a wider NATO strategy to establish a robust "drone wall" and Eastern Flank Deterrence Line, aiming to counter Russia's manpower advantage with advanced technology.