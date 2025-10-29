Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Message in a bottle found after more than a century

The letter discovered in a bottle in Condingup, Australia
The letter discovered in a bottle in Condingup, Australia (Deb Brown)
  • A message in a bottle, written by two First World War soldiers, was discovered on Wharton Beach in Western Australia more than a century after it was cast into the sea.
  • The bottle, containing cheerful letters dated 15 August 1916, was found by the Brown family on 9 October while clearing rubbish from the beach.
  • Privates Malcolm Neville, 27, and William Harley, 37, penned the notes while aboard the troop ship HMAT A70 Ballarat, en route from Adelaide to the Western Front.
  • Neville was killed in action a year later, while Harley survived the war but died in 1934 from a war-related illness.
  • The discovery, believed to have been dislodged from sand dunes by recent erosion, allowed the Brown family to contact the soldiers' relatives, who expressed profound emotion and surprise.
