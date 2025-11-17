Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Exploring how fashion intertwines with art: Met Gala 2026 theme revealed

Hottest couples at Met Gala 2023
  • The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced that the Met Gala's 2026 theme will be "Costume Art," aiming to connect garments with objects from across the museum's collections.
  • The exhibition, opening to the public on May 10, 2026, and running until January 10, 2027, will explore how fashion intertwines with various art forms.
  • It will be housed in a new 12,000-square-foot gallery space, the Conde M. Nast galleries, located off the museum's Great Hall.
  • Curated by Andrew Bolton, the show will be organised thematically by different body types, including the "Naked Body" and the "Pregnant Body", pairing fashion with diverse artworks.
  • Max Hollein, CEO and director of the Met, hopes the exhibit will demonstrate fashion's integral role in art history and improve the visitor experience by providing a dedicated space.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in