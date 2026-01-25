Met Office issues nearly 150 flood warnings as UK heavy rain continues
- The Met Office has issued fresh yellow weather warnings for heavy rain and wind across parts of the UK, following Storm Ingrid which battered the country over the weekend.
- Almost 150 flood alerts and warnings are in place across England, Scotland, and Wales, indicating potential or expected flooding.
- Parts of a historic pier in Devon and a sea wall protecting a railway line in Dawlish crumbled into the sea due to huge waves and heavy rain from Storm Ingrid.
- Further volatile weather is expected, with yellow rain warnings for south west England, southern and mid Wales on Monday, extending to southern England on Tuesday, and also for Northern Ireland.
- The warnings highlight potential flooding of homes and businesses, communities becoming cut off, transport disruption, and possible power cuts, with significant rainfall expected on already saturated ground.