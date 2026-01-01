Met Office issues ‘danger to life’ amber warning with heavy snow forecast
- The Met Office has upgraded weather alerts for snow in parts of Scotland to amber, warning of up to 40cm of snow.
- The amber warning for northern and north-east Scotland is valid from Friday noon until Saturday noon, predicting travel chaos, power cuts, and a potential risk to life.
- Snow and ice are forecast across much of the UK for the start of the new year, with low temperatures expected nationwide.
- The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued amber cold health alerts for most of England, effective from New Year's Eve until next Tuesday.
- The UKHSA warns of significant impacts on health and social care services, including a likely rise in deaths among vulnerable individuals.