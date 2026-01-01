Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Met Office issues ‘danger to life’ amber warning with heavy snow forecast

UK rings in New Year with snow and ice weather warnings
  • The Met Office has upgraded weather alerts for snow in parts of Scotland to amber, warning of up to 40cm of snow.
  • The amber warning for northern and north-east Scotland is valid from Friday noon until Saturday noon, predicting travel chaos, power cuts, and a potential risk to life.
  • Snow and ice are forecast across much of the UK for the start of the new year, with low temperatures expected nationwide.
  • The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued amber cold health alerts for most of England, effective from New Year's Eve until next Tuesday.
  • The UKHSA warns of significant impacts on health and social care services, including a likely rise in deaths among vulnerable individuals.
