Latest snow forecast with UK set to be hit by ‘blizzard conditions’

UK rings in New Year with snow and ice weather warnings
  • The UK is experiencing sub-zero temperatures and widespread winter weather, with the Met Office issuing numerous amber and yellow warnings for snow and ice across the country.
  • Scotland is particularly affected, with forecasts of up to 30cm of snow, leading to school closures and significant travel disruption, including cancelled flights and train services.
  • Temperatures plummeted to -8C in Cheshire, and cold conditions are expected to persist, with a bitter wind chill in many areas.
  • The UK Health Security Agency has issued amber cold health alerts for all of England, warning of potential severe impacts on health and social care services, especially for vulnerable individuals.
  • While milder air is anticipated from Tuesday, the week is expected to continue with a mix of rain, sleet, and snow, alongside a risk of strong winds.
