Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Met Office issues rare red ‘danger to life’ wind warning as Storm Goretti approaches UK

Storm Goretti: 30cm of snow and 90mph winds set to hit UK as amber weather warnings issued
  • The Met Office has issued a rare red warning for "dangerous, stormy" winds in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
  • The red warning is in effect for Thursday evening, specifically between 4pm and 11pm.
  • Storm Goretti is expected to bring winds of up to 100mph to the affected areas.
  • Met Office chief forecaster Neil Armstrong described Storm Goretti as a "multi-hazard event".
  • The storm will also bring heavy rain, strong winds, and snow to various parts of the UK with two amber and five yellow warnings remaining in place.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in