Met Office issues rare red ‘danger to life’ wind warning as Storm Goretti approaches UK
- The Met Office has issued a rare red warning for "dangerous, stormy" winds in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
- The red warning is in effect for Thursday evening, specifically between 4pm and 11pm.
- Storm Goretti is expected to bring winds of up to 100mph to the affected areas.
- Met Office chief forecaster Neil Armstrong described Storm Goretti as a "multi-hazard event".
- The storm will also bring heavy rain, strong winds, and snow to various parts of the UK with two amber and five yellow warnings remaining in place.