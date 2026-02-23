Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Met Office confirms warm weather forecast after months of relentless rain

Snow blankets Durham as weather warnings in force across UK
  • London is forecast to be hotter than Athens this week, with temperatures reaching up to 17C and other parts of central and southeastern England potentially seeing 18C.
  • This warmer weather follows months of relentless rain and recent severe conditions from Storm Pedro, which brought rain, ice, and snow.
  • A change in wind conditions, drawing air from the south, is attributed to the rise in temperatures, marking the highest of the year so far in some areas.
  • The Met Office predicts a generally drier and brighter outlook for the southern and eastern parts of the UK, with mild conditions for most.
  • Scientists warn that increasingly turbulent UK weather, including significantly wetter winters and increased flood risk, is a consequence of climate change.
