Spring-like temperatures on the way with UK ‘warmer than Athens’ this weekend
- The UK is forecast to experience significantly milder temperatures this weekend, with highs reaching up to 14C in some regions.
- Parts of the UK will be warmer than popular European tourist destinations like Istanbul and Athens, which are expected to be cooler.
- Saturday's weather will be drier and brighter in the east, with rain and drizzle moving northeast, accompanied by windy but very mild conditions.
- Sunday is predicted to be brighter, although blustery showers are possible in northern areas.
- This warmer spell follows a period of cold, glum weather, including recent yellow warnings for snow and ice, with researchers attributing turbulent UK winters to climate change.
