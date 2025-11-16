Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Cold weather warning issued as temperatures plummet

Related: Drone footage shows devastating Monmouth flooding after Storm Claudia
  • Britain has experienced its chilliest night since March, with temperatures dropping to -7C in Tulloch Bridge, Highlands, on Saturday.
  • A cold northerly flow from the Arctic is expected to bring even colder conditions across the UK this week, with highs falling about 5C.
  • Forecasters warn of possible snow and ice, marking a notable change from recent above-average temperatures.
  • The cold snap follows widespread flooding caused by Storm Claudia, which led to a major incident in Monmouth, Wales, and numerous flood warnings.
  • The UK Health Security Agency has issued a cold weather warning for parts of the Midlands and northern England, effective from Monday until next Friday.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in