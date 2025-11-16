Cold weather warning issued as temperatures plummet
- Britain has experienced its chilliest night since March, with temperatures dropping to -7C in Tulloch Bridge, Highlands, on Saturday.
- A cold northerly flow from the Arctic is expected to bring even colder conditions across the UK this week, with highs falling about 5C.
- Forecasters warn of possible snow and ice, marking a notable change from recent above-average temperatures.
- The cold snap follows widespread flooding caused by Storm Claudia, which led to a major incident in Monmouth, Wales, and numerous flood warnings.
- The UK Health Security Agency has issued a cold weather warning for parts of the Midlands and northern England, effective from Monday until next Friday.