Met Office issues yellow weather warning across south and east UK
- The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for high winds and heavy rain across large parts of the UK for Thursday.
- Eastern England is forecast to experience wind gusts of up to 75mph, with separate warnings for Cornwall, Devon, Somerset, and parts of west Wales for winds up to 60mph.
- Heavy rain, potentially reaching 50mm in some areas, is expected across the south and east of England and parts of south Wales, raising concerns about flooding.
- Potential impacts include power cuts, danger from large waves and beach material, flying debris, and disruption to road, rail, air, and ferry services.
- The wind warnings cover areas from Brighton to Hull, while rain warnings extend from Cornwall to Kent, including parts of the Midlands and North East.