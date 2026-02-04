Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK flooding and travel chaos expected under new Met Office weather warning

Somerset hit by heavy flooding in Storm Chandra as major incident declared
  • The Met Office has issued fresh weather warnings for the UK later this week.
  • A yellow weather warning for heavy rain will affect London, South East England, South West England, Wales, and the West Midlands on Thursday.
  • This heavy rainfall is expected to cause surface water flooding and potential travel disruption in affected areas.
  • Northern and eastern Scotland are under a separate warning until Wednesday 3pm for sleet, snow, and strong winds, which could lead to blizzard conditions.
  • The fresh weather warnings come as areas of the South West recover from flooding caused by Storm Chandra last week.
