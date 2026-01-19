New Met Office weather warnings with rain, wind and snow set to hammer UK
- The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings across the UK for heavy rain, brisk wind, and snow throughout the week.
- A 12-hour warning for southwest Britain and Wales begins at 4 am on Tuesday, forecasting strong winds and heavy rain, with gusts up to 65mph in exposed areas.
- From midday on Wednesday, a 48-hour warning will affect Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, and Highlands and Eilean Siar, predicting persistent heavy rain.
- Rainfall of 30 to 60mm is expected in northern areas, potentially reaching 80 to 120mm over high ground, with rain turning to snow on higher elevations by Thursday and Friday.
- The warnings highlight a small chance of flooding for homes and businesses, as well as potential power cuts and road closures, exacerbated by already saturated ground.