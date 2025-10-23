Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Met Police to deploy drones as part of first responder programme

Related: VR headsets help police tackle knife crime in Liverpool
  • The Metropolitan Police is launching a new trial, Drone as First Responder (DFR), to deploy remotely launched drones across London to enhance emergency response efforts.
  • These drones will be launched from the force's control room and piloted by trained operators, aiming to reach incident scenes within two minutes while streaming live footage to officers.
  • The drones will be utilised for various incidents, including searching for missing people, tracing suspects and capturing evidence, offering a quicker, quieter and more environmentally friendly alternative to police helicopters.
  • The technology allows drones to fly autonomously to a scene, where a remote pilot can then take control for policing purposes before the drone autonomously returns to its base.
  • Initially rolled out in Islington, the Met plans to expand the DFR programme to the West End and Hyde Park, with several other UK police forces also trialling this technology.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in