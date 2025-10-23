Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Met Police to send drones to crime scenes

Drones launched remotely to support police officers in London
  • The Metropolitan Police are launching a new trial programme, deploying remote drones from buildings to respond to 999 calls across London.
  • These drones are fitted with high-definition cameras and will fly autonomously to crime scenes, streaming live footage to officers on the ground.
  • The initiative aims to provide quicker intelligence, assisting with missing person investigations, tracking suspects, and guiding emergency services during major incidents.
  • The pilot scheme has initially launched in Islington, with plans to expand to the West End and Hyde Park by the end of the year, building on trials by other UK police forces.
  • Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said the programme will enable police resources to arrive at crime scenes quicker, helping to trace suspects, locate missing people, and deliver vital intelligence.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in