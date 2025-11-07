Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Met Police vows ‘anti-racist’ transformation after damning report

Undercover filming reveals racism and misogyny in the Met Police
  • A new report, 30 Patterns Of Harm, warns that the Metropolitan Police's HR systems, leadership, governance, and culture are producing racial harm.
  • Authored by Shereen Daniels, the review states that discrimination is “baked” into the Met's “institutional design”, drawing on over 40 years of evidence of anti-black racism.
  • The report highlights issues such as darker-skinned staff being labelled “confrontational” while lighter-skinned staff may receive quicker empathy and leniency.
  • Baroness Doreen Lawrence, the mother of Stephen Lawrence, welcomed the report but criticised the Met's long-standing failure to honestly accept and confront racism.
  • Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley acknowledged the report's power and committed to further systemic and cultural change to make the force an “actively anti-racist organisation”.
