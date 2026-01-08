Poor vetting let serial rapists work in Met Police
- A review found that over 130 Metropolitan Police officers and staff committed crimes or misconduct due to significant failures in the force's vetting processes over the past decade.
- This included serial rapists David Carrick and Cliff Mitchell, who were improperly vetted or allowed to join despite serious prior allegations of domestic abuse and child rape.
- Systemic vetting failures occurred during a national recruitment drive between 2019 and 2023, where the Met prioritised meeting recruitment targets over national guidelines.
- Thousands of references were not checked, and shortcuts in vetting led to unsuitable individuals joining the force, contributing to police-perpetrated harm and damaging public trust.
- The Met has acknowledged these historical shortcomings, stating it has since taken action to tighten vetting standards and clean up the workforce.