Poor vetting let serial rapists work in Met Police

The findings highlight systemic vetting failures within Britain’s largest police force.
The findings highlight systemic vetting failures within Britain’s largest police force. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • A review found that over 130 Metropolitan Police officers and staff committed crimes or misconduct due to significant failures in the force's vetting processes over the past decade.
  • This included serial rapists David Carrick and Cliff Mitchell, who were improperly vetted or allowed to join despite serious prior allegations of domestic abuse and child rape.
  • Systemic vetting failures occurred during a national recruitment drive between 2019 and 2023, where the Met prioritised meeting recruitment targets over national guidelines.
  • Thousands of references were not checked, and shortcuts in vetting led to unsuitable individuals joining the force, contributing to police-perpetrated harm and damaging public trust.
  • The Met has acknowledged these historical shortcomings, stating it has since taken action to tighten vetting standards and clean up the workforce.
