Mexican mayor shot and killed in public plaza
- Carlos Alberto Manzo Rodríguez, the mayor of Uruapan, in the Mexican state of Michoacan, was shot dead in a public plaza on Saturday evening during Day of the Dead celebrations.
- The mayor was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries, with a city councillor and a bodyguard also sustaining wounds in the attack.
- Federal Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch confirmed the assailant was killed at the scene and that the weapon used was linked to previous clashes between rival criminal groups.
- Michoacan is one of Mexico’s most violent states, and the mayor had previously appealed for help against cartels, accusing the pro-government governor and state police of corruption.
- Hundreds of Uruapan residents protested the killing, demanding justice and chanting against the ruling political party, while the mayor had been under protection since December 2024.