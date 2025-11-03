Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mexican mayor shot and killed in public plaza

Carlos Alberto Manzo Rodríguez was shot dead during Day of the Dead celebrations (The Associated Press)
  • Carlos Alberto Manzo Rodríguez, the mayor of Uruapan, in the Mexican state of Michoacan, was shot dead in a public plaza on Saturday evening during Day of the Dead celebrations.
  • The mayor was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries, with a city councillor and a bodyguard also sustaining wounds in the attack.
  • Federal Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch confirmed the assailant was killed at the scene and that the weapon used was linked to previous clashes between rival criminal groups.
  • Michoacan is one of Mexico’s most violent states, and the mayor had previously appealed for help against cartels, accusing the pro-government governor and state police of corruption.
  • Hundreds of Uruapan residents protested the killing, demanding justice and chanting against the ruling political party, while the mayor had been under protection since December 2024.
