Mexican president groped at public appearance in attack caught on video
- Mexico's president, Claudia Sheinbaum, was groped by a man while mingling with citizens in the capital.
- The man attempted to kiss her neck and embrace her from behind, prompting Sheinbaum to gently push him away.
- A government official quickly intervened, stepping between the president and the man before escorting Sheinbaum to safety.
- State police later confirmed that the man involved in the incident had been arrested.
- The event occurred during a week when the president had been addressing concerns about political violence, following the assassination of a mayor in Michoacan state.