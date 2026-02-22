Who’s El Mencho? Jalisco cartel’s drug kingpin the Mexican army killed
- Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho” and leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), was killed during a Mexican military operation.
- The operation occurred on Sunday in the western state of Jalisco, following hours of widespread roadblocks involving burning vehicles, a tactic used by cartels to impede military movements.
- El Mencho was a highly sought-after figure, with the US State Department offering a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to his arrest.
- Formed in 2009, CJNG rapidly became one of Mexico's most violent drug cartels, estimated to have the highest capacity for trafficking cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl into the United States.
- Under his leadership, the cartel was implicated in numerous homicides targeting rival groups and Mexican law enforcement, and faced multiple US indictments for conspiracy and distribution of controlled substances.
