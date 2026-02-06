Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Schools bring back mandatory face masks amid measles outbreak

Related: Fox News bemoans that ‘vaccine confidence is at an all-time low’ amid measles outbreak
  • The Mexican state of Jalisco has issued a health alert and mandated face mask use in schools in Guadalajara due to a significant measles outbreak, the country's largest in decades.
  • Mexico currently leads the Americas with 1,981 confirmed and over 5,200 suspected measles cases this year, with Jalisco accounting for the majority.
  • The outbreak, which began in 2025 in Chihuahua, originated from a Mennonite child visiting Texas and spread through communities known for vaccine hesitancy.
  • These measures, including class suspensions in 15 schools, come as Mexico prepares to co-host the 2026 Fifa World Cup, with Guadalajara being a key venue.
  • Scientists link rising outbreaks across the hemisphere to declining vaccination rates, prompting the Mexican government to launch vaccination campaigns at public transport hubs.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in