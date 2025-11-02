Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Horror as 23 killed in Mexico shop blaze

Tens of people were killed and dozens injured in the blast
Tens of people were killed and dozens injured in the blast (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
  • A fire and explosion at a convenience store in Hermosillo, Mexico, killed at least 23 people, including children, and injured 12 others.
  • The incident took place on Saturday in downtown Hermosillo, the capital of Sonora state.
  • Preliminary investigations indicate that the deaths were caused by the inhalation of toxic gases.
  • Prosecutors believe the fire originated in a transformer, with the exact cause still under investigation.
  • Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum extended her condolences and instructed officials to provide support to the victims' families and the injured.
