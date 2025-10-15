Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Latest advice on travel to Mexico following devastating floods

People walk past a street covered in mud and debris caused by heavy rains in the Las Granjas neighborhood in Poza Rica, Veracruz state, Mexico
People walk past a street covered in mud and debris caused by heavy rains in the Las Granjas neighborhood in Poza Rica, Veracruz state, Mexico (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Torrential rain, landslides, and flooding in Mexico have caused at least 64 deaths and left dozens missing, with over 300 communities cut off.
  • The severe weather, which culminated over the weekend, was caused by the convergence of Tropical Storm Priscilla and Tropical Storm Raymond, leading to widespread devastation and power cuts.
  • Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum has activated a National Emergency Committee, deploying 10,000 troops and resources to reopen roads, deliver food and water, and fumigate affected areas.
  • The states of Veracruz, Hidalgo (most severely affected with around 100,000 homes damaged), and Puebla have borne the brunt of the devastation.
  • While there have been no significant flight disruptions, the UK and US governments have issued travel advice, urging travellers to monitor conditions and follow local authority guidance.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in