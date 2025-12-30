Here’s what is inside one of the world’s most active volcanoes
- Mexican researchers have successfully created the first three-dimensional image of the Popocatépetl volcano's interior after five years of dedicated work.
- Led by Marco Calò from Mexico’s National Autonomous University, the team used 22 seismographs and artificial intelligence to map magma accumulation.
- The groundbreaking image reveals multiple magma pools at various depths, extending 11 miles below the crater, offering vital insights into the volcano's complex structure.
- This research aims to significantly improve the understanding of Popocatépetl, one of the world's most active volcanoes, to help authorities respond more effectively to potential eruptions.
- Popocatépetl poses a risk to approximately 25 million people living within a 62-mile radius, making this detailed internal map crucial for disaster prevention and public safety.