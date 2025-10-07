Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Rainbow crosswalk removal in Miami Beach sparks outrage

Video Player Placeholder
Related: LGBTQ+ advocates condemn rainbow crosswalk removal near Pulse nightclub
  • Florida state officials have ordered the removal of art from crosswalks and intersections, citing a prohibition on 'social, political, or ideological messages'.
  • A rainbow-themed crosswalk in Miami Beach was removed by the Florida Department of Transportation, sparking outrage among local officials and the LGBT+ community.
  • Miami Beach Commissioners Kristen Rosen Gonzalez and Alex Fernandez condemned the removal, highlighting the crosswalk's significance as a symbol of inclusion and progress.
  • The state's directive aligns with federal guidance to keep intersections free from distractions and political messages, a policy supported by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
  • This incident follows the earlier removal of a rainbow crosswalk outside Orlando's Pulse nightclub, which the city's mayor described as a 'callous' and 'cruel political act'.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in