Rainbow crosswalk removal in Miami Beach sparks outrage
- Florida state officials have ordered the removal of art from crosswalks and intersections, citing a prohibition on 'social, political, or ideological messages'.
- A rainbow-themed crosswalk in Miami Beach was removed by the Florida Department of Transportation, sparking outrage among local officials and the LGBT+ community.
- Miami Beach Commissioners Kristen Rosen Gonzalez and Alex Fernandez condemned the removal, highlighting the crosswalk's significance as a symbol of inclusion and progress.
- The state's directive aligns with federal guidance to keep intersections free from distractions and political messages, a policy supported by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
- This incident follows the earlier removal of a rainbow crosswalk outside Orlando's Pulse nightclub, which the city's mayor described as a 'callous' and 'cruel political act'.