Michael Jackson pictured with Epstein, Bill Clinton in documents released

  • Michael Jackson appears in several photos in the Epstein files, released by the Justice Department Friday.
  • Jackson was pictured with former President Bill Clinton and singer Diana Ross.
  • The documents are part of government investigations into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019. He was accused of abusing women and girls for years in a sex trafficking ring.
  • Being photographed with Epstein, or appearing in the Epstein files does not mean they participated in Epstein’s crimes or knew of them.
  • Despite the website launch, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that not all materials have been released, with government lawyers reportedly redacting sensitive information.
