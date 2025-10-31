Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ex-sergeant major jailed for sexually assaulting teenage soldier who took her own life

Jaysley Beck took her own life five months after the assault
Jaysley Beck took her own life five months after the assault (Centre For Military Justice/AFP)
  • Former senior Army sergeant major Michael Webber has been jailed for six months for sexually assaulting teenage soldier Gunner Jaysley Beck.
  • Gunner Beck, 19, took her own life five months after the assault in July 2021, with her family stating the incident and the Army's subsequent handling of her complaint "broke something inside her".
  • A coroner ruled that the Army's failure to take appropriate action, including not reporting the assault to the police, "more than minimally" contributed to her death.
  • The court heard Webber put a hand on Beck's head to kiss her and touched her thigh during an adventure training exercise, despite her asking him to stop.
  • Beck's chain of command dealt with her complaint as a "minor administrative" issue, discouraging a police report and Webber was promoted shortly after apologising to Beck.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in