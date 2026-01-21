Michelle Obama issues brutal verdict on whether Barack should run for president again
- Michelle Obama stated she would "actively work against" her husband, Barack Obama, running for President again.
- Her comments were made during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper on 21 January.
- She was responding to a hypothetical question about how she would feel if her husband sought a third presidential term.
- The hypothetical scenario involved a president changing the law to allow for more than two terms.
- Michelle Obama expressed her strong opposition, saying "I hope not" and "I would actively work against that."