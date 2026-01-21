Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Michelle Obama issues brutal verdict on whether Barack should run for president again

Michelle Obama would 'actively work against' Barack Obama running again if Trump changed the law
  • Michelle Obama stated she would "actively work against" her husband, Barack Obama, running for President again.
  • Her comments were made during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper on 21 January.
  • She was responding to a hypothetical question about how she would feel if her husband sought a third presidential term.
  • The hypothetical scenario involved a president changing the law to allow for more than two terms.
  • Michelle Obama expressed her strong opposition, saying "I hope not" and "I would actively work against that."
