Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Obamas were due to see Rob Reiner and wife on night of murder

Michelle Obama speaks out about Rob Reiner's death
  • Michelle Obama revealed that she and her husband, Barack, were due to see Rob Reiner and his wife on the night they were killed.
  • Legendary Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found stabbed to death at their Los Angeles home on Sunday, 14 December.
  • The couple's son, Nick Reiner, has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with their deaths.
  • Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Michelle Obama stated she had known the couple for many years.
  • She described Rob and Michele Reiner as "some of the most decent and courageous people you ever want to know," emphasising their passionate nature.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in