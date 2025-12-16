Obamas were due to see Rob Reiner and wife on night of murder
- Michelle Obama revealed that she and her husband, Barack, were due to see Rob Reiner and his wife on the night they were killed.
- Legendary Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found stabbed to death at their Los Angeles home on Sunday, 14 December.
- The couple's son, Nick Reiner, has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with their deaths.
- Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Michelle Obama stated she had known the couple for many years.
- She described Rob and Michele Reiner as "some of the most decent and courageous people you ever want to know," emphasising their passionate nature.