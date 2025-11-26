Michelle Obama says East Wing demolition ‘hurts’ and is a ‘loss for the nation’
- Michelle Obama has blasted President Donald Trump’s demolition of the White House East Wing to construct a new ballroom, stating she felt "a loss for us as a nation."
- Speaking on Jamie Kern Lima’s podcast, Obama questioned current national values and norms, remarking, "That’s not our house. That’s the people’s house."
- She added, “That’s the thing that’s going through my head a lot lately. Who are we? What are the rules? Because I’m confused by what are our norms and our mores – not the laws – but how do we live together? That’s the part of it that hurts.”
- The 90,000-square-foot ballroom project, costing $300 million and crowdfunded by Trump allies, began during a government shutdown, drawing criticism from Democrats.
- This demolition is part of a series of changes made by Trump to the White House, including redecorating the Oval Office and altering the Rose Garden.