No, AI isn’t about to take your job – here’s why

  • Experts from Microsoft and Imperial College London suggest AI is unlikely to immediately replace jobs but could make human roles more complex.
  • The integration of AI may lead to new health issues and challenges, such as shifts in human interaction and increased managerial tasks over AI agents.
  • Concerns include a 'hidden workload' from checking AI 'hallucinations' and potential 'role ambiguity', which could cause stress and anxiety.
  • Despite these challenges, AI offers benefits, including lowering employment barriers for neurodivergent individuals through tools like transcription and summarisation.
  • To maximise benefits and mitigate risks, workplaces must consciously consider how AI is implemented and its impact on employees.
In full

