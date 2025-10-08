Millions facing cybersecurity risk as Windows 10 support ends
- Microsoft will end support for its Windows 10 operating system on 14 October, leaving hundreds of millions of users vulnerable to cyber attacks.
- After this date, Windows 10 devices will no longer receive security and feature updates, increasing their susceptibility to malware and viruses.
- Approximately 40 per cent of all Windows users globally, including an estimated five million in the UK, still run Windows 10, with many intending to continue using it.
- Users are advised to upgrade to Windows 11 for free, provided their computer meets the minimum hardware requirements.
- Alternatively, users can enrol in the paid Windows 10 Consumer Extended Security Updates (ESU) programme for critical security updates until 13 October next year.