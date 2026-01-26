Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

A middle-class life feels impossible for many Americans, new poll finds

Donald Trump lies when called out about grocery prices
  • A new poll indicates that a majority of voters believe a middle-class lifestyle is increasingly difficult to achieve due to unaffordable key expenses.
  • Over half of respondents consider housing (54%) and education (58%) unaffordable, with healthcare and raising a family also cited as costly.
  • Nearly two-thirds of voters feel a middle-class lifestyle is out of reach, with 77% of younger voters believing it is harder to attain now than a generation ago.
  • The economy is viewed negatively by 70% of respondents, though younger voters prioritise the economy and cost of living, while older voters are more concerned about Donald Trump and Republicans.
  • Despite widespread pessimism, a majority of voters find groceries, food, and utilities mostly affordable, with inflation for some staple items showing signs of levelling off.
