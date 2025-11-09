Hundreds missing after migrant boat from Myanmar sinks
- Hundreds of people are missing after a boat carrying about 300 people sank near the Thailand-Malaysia border.
- The vessel departed from Buthidaung, Myanmar.
- Malaysian maritime authorities have recovered 10 survivors and one body, identified as a Rohingya woman, in waters off Langkawi.
- A search-and-rescue operation is ongoing, with officials anticipating more victims to be found at sea.
- Passengers were reportedly transferred from a larger vessel to three smaller boats to avoid detection by authorities.