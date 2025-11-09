Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hundreds missing after migrant boat from Myanmar sinks

8 years into the Rohingya nightmare
  • Hundreds of people are missing after a boat carrying about 300 people sank near the Thailand-Malaysia border.
  • The vessel departed from Buthidaung, Myanmar.
  • Malaysian maritime authorities have recovered 10 survivors and one body, identified as a Rohingya woman, in waters off Langkawi.
  • A search-and-rescue operation is ongoing, with officials anticipating more victims to be found at sea.
  • Passengers were reportedly transferred from a larger vessel to three smaller boats to avoid detection by authorities.
