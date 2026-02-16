At least 699 migrants died while fleeing their homes in January
- January 2026 recorded the highest number of migrant deaths for that month since records began, with at least 699 fatalities worldwide.
- The Central Mediterranean route is the primary driver of this increase, experiencing hundreds of deaths due to dangerous conditions and flimsy boats.
- As of mid-February 2026, this year marks the deadliest period in the Mediterranean since the UN's International Organisation for Migration (IOM) began collecting data in 2024.
- Rights groups, including the International Rescue Committee, attribute the rising death toll to a “sharp and shameful decline in access to safe pathways” and increasingly restrictive policies.
- A recent incident on 6 February saw 53 migrants, including two babies, reported dead or missing after a rubber boat capsized off the Libyan coast.
